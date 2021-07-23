EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

