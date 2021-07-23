Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ENLV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 30,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $117.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

