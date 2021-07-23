Entain’s (GMVHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Entain to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entain presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

