Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

