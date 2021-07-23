Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,684,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,137,000 after acquiring an additional 499,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

