ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $88,299.81.

PLUS stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

