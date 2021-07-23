Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $257.86 and last traded at $254.88, with a volume of 3180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.58.

The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

