Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. Equitable has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.