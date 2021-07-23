Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

BSRR stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.