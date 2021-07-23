Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,591,000 after acquiring an additional 637,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.