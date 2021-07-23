ESBC (ESBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,301.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ESBC has a total market cap of $459,476.34 and approximately $41,301.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,167,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,887,886 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

