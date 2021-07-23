Essential Utilities, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

