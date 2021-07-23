Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 228,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.