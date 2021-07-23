Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.72 to $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ETH traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,951. The stock has a market cap of $632.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

