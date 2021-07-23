Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Euronav were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $262,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

