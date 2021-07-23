Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.