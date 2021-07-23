Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

United Rentals stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

