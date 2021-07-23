Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

