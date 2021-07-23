Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

