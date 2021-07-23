Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 80.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

