Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Underperform

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

