Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Underperform

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.