ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $110.44.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.