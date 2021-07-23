Fantom (FTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.27 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $474.31 million and $26.27 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00049114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.24 or 0.00868697 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.