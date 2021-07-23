Femasys Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys’ (NASDAQ:FEMY) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Femasys had issued 2,650,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $34,450,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Femasys’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $8.15 on Friday. Femasys has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

In related news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

