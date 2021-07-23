Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

FQVTF opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

