Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $65.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01.

