Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $40.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,381,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

