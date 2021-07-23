Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $597.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,152 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $597,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

