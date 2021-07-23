Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.