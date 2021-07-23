Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 45,262 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $70,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 80,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

