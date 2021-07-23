Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.