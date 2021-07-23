Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

