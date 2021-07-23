Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.