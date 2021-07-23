Filecash (FIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,851.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $11,851.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecash has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00139967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.10 or 0.99803390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

