Financial Comparison: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -16.10% -9.93% -3.41% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Eneti.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $63.35 million 2.49 -$18.36 million ($0.53) -1.94 Eneti $163.73 million 1.12 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.89

Seanergy Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eneti beats Seanergy Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.