Financial Review: Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) vs. Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gray Television and Television Broadcasts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and Television Broadcasts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.38 billion 0.85 $410.00 million $3.69 5.76 Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 1.04 -$36.21 million N/A N/A

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 16.56% 24.19% 5.36% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gray Television beats Television Broadcasts on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses, including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of Power Nation programs and content. It owns and operates television stations and digital properties in 94 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

