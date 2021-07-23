Financial Review: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynga and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.70 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -517.00 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 577.24 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -210.50

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zynga and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 1 11 0 2.77 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.02%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

