Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,990,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.