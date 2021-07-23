Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

