Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $862,000 Position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 211,093 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DWIN stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

