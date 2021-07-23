First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

FAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 598,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,533. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

