First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.