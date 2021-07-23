First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 572,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

