First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

FFIN traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 236,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,468. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

