First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.970 EPS.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,729. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

