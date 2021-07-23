First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

