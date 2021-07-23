FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.