Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.05 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

