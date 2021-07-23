Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.10. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

