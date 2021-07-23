Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Head to Head Review

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 10 7 0 2.33 LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $196.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 103.75%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Five9.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 29.79 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,864.60 LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.31 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -30.09

Five9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05% LiveRamp -20.38% -7.92% -6.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

